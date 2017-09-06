Deadpool 2 To Reportedly Start Filming Early Next Year

Here it is: we’ve got some good news about the much-anticipated sequel to Deadpool. Over the past few weeks, fans have been inundated with less-than-stellar updates on the raunchy franchise. First, director Tim Miller announced he had departed the project. Then, Junkie XL confirmed he would no longer be scoring the film. However, today’s latest Deadpool buzz is something moviegoers should get pumped about. It looks like Deadpool 2 is reportedly slated to begin filming early next year.

The news come courtesy of What’s Filming, a site which tells readers which projects are shooting in Vancouver. The site’s schedule has been updated and shows that Deadpool 2 is expected to start shooting in January 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unless the date is delayed, the early shooting means that 20th Century Fox must feel confident moving forward with production despite recent setbacks. At this moment, Deadpool 2 still lacks a director, but the film’s reported start date has fans thinking the studio is close to picking a replacement for Miller.

Of course, fans have already heard that there are several possible directors circling the coveted project. Most notably, sources began reporting that David Leitch (John Wick) is a top contender to direct Deadpool 2. Other names like Drew Goddard and Magnus Martens are also on the studio’s list.

The latter two are definitely familiar with superhero fare. Goddard’s most recent work is with The Martian, but he has executive produced episodes for Daredevil and will do so again on The Defenders. As for Martens, his resume includes directorial credits for Agents of SHIELD and Luke Cage.

As for why a new director is even needed, fans can’t be totally sure. Rumors began circulating that a rift had appeared between Miller and star Ryan Reynolds over Deadpool 2. According to The Wrap, their sources claim Miller wanted to make a more traditional superhero blockbuster with a larger budget and visual effects. However, Reynolds wanted to keep the sequel in-line with the original film, meaning that it would retain its low budget and crude humor.

Apparently, the two couldn’t reconcile their differences, and the studio opted to side with Reynolds given his star power. Shortly after Miller announced his exist, Junkie XL submitted his notice. In a Twitter post, Junkie XL said that his departure was in part due to Miller’s abrupt exit, and he has been the last crew member to leave the project so far.

Hopefully, the next time we hear about Deadpool 2, it will be because they have added someone to their team and not the other way around.

Deadpool 2 is tentatively scheduled for March 2, 2018.

[H/T] What’s Filming