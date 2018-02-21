7 Best Moments in the ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

Deadpool is back and fans just got their first real look at Josh Brolin in action as cable and so much more.

The Deadpool 2 trailer dropped this morning. 20th Century Fox may have chosen to skip the Super Bowl, but the two-days-later trailer may have retroactively stolen the show.

Fans were energized by the new trailer, and that includes Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool and Cable.

“I can’t stop smiling!” Liefeld told ComicBook.com. “Watching these characters that I first put to page so many years back, characters that the fans adore and have been clamoring to see brought to brilliant life on screen as only Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beetz] could portray them and beautifully shot by Master [David] Leitch…. this is a dream come true. I’m so excited for everyone!”

Deadpool 2 will see Ryan Reynolds returning to the role of Wade Wilson, the mercenary also known as Deadpool. He’ll be joined by Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino, a mutant mercenary with luck powers. Jack Kesy also joins the cast as the film’s villain. His character has not officially been revealed, though some rumors suggest he’ll be playing the mutant criminal known as “Black” Tom Cassidy.

Other returning cast members include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, TJ Miller as Weasel, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus. David Leitch will direct the film from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Principal photography for Deadpool 2 took place in Vancouver, British Columbia from June until October 2017. Fox has shown the film to test audiences.

We are all still pretty pumped after seeing the trailer. There’s so much cool stuff in it to enjoy even on repeat viewings, but we’ve boiled it down the best moments.

Meet Cable

The only thing more exciting than the return of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool is the introduction of Josh Brolin as Cable.

The trailer gives fans the chance to action see Brolin in action as Cable and hear him speak a few lines. He conveys all of the self-serious gravitas that one would expect of a grizzled soldier who became popular during the 1990s.

Cable and Deadpool have a long history in the Marvel Comics Universe. In fact, Deadpool’s first appearance involved him trying to kill Cable. They later co-headlined a series that ran for 50 issues. Seeing the team-up brought to life on screen is a fan’s dream come true.

The Arm Gag

Deadpool wastes little time before returning to form with jokes that break the fourth wall in the best way possible.

In this case, Cable’s cybernetic arm – a signature part of the character’s design – is missing from the trailer. Apparently, the VFX guys haven’t gotten around to it yet.

Deadpool also uses this as an opportunity to take a shot at the Justice League movie. He wonders why it’s taking so long to finish a simple metal arm. It isn’t like they’re trying to remove someone’s mustache – a clear reference to the mustache problem with Henry Cavill in Justice League – after all.

The Thanos Reference

Another bought of meta-humor follows quickly after the mustache comment.

In order to give the effects team time to complete Cable’s metal arm, Deadpool cuts away from the trailer to himself. Deadpool triggers the cutaway by saying “I’ll do it myself.”

Those are choice words since it is the same line that Thanos speaks when he takes out the Infinity Gauntlet in the post-credits scene to Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Another possible Thanos reference follows. Deadpool says he has the “stones” to defeat Cable. This seems like a reference to the Infinity Stones that Thanos has been searching for in the MCU.

The Action Figure Scene

So what does Deadpool get into while his people are busy working on Cable’s metal arm? He keeps the trailer going by acting out the scenes using action figures.

Well, sort of. He gets the broad strokes down. His Cable is an over-the-top action hero who likes to shoot stuff and blow things up. Meanwhile, his action figure version of himself is goofy and off-topic.

There’s actually a nice little Toy Story Easter egg reference here as well. Deadpool’s action figure is dressed up like an old west sheriff. When he sees Cable he says “Reach for the sky,” which is one of the lines Woody would peak when someone pulled his string.

The Return of Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Friends

This one is kind of a collection of moments, but you can look at it as the one long moment that encompasses that series of quick shots revealing many of the film’s returning cast members.

It is particularly exciting to see the return of Brianna Hildebrand s Negasonic Teenage Warhead, the sullen student from Xavier’s School who was training under Colossus in the first movie. Negasonic was arguably the breakout character of the first Deadpool movie and her she seems to be back and using her explosive powers once again.

Weasel, Blind Al, Dopinder, and Vanessa all also make appearances. Colossus is absent from the domestic trailer but appears briefly in the international version.

X-Force…?

A single shot from the Deadpool 2 trailer brought multiple surprises that got fans buzzing.

The shot shows Deadpool leading a small group of other characters. Flanking Deadpool on one side is Domino. On the other side is…Terry Crews?

That’s right, Terry Crews is in the movie, something no one knew until the trailer hit.

There are also two more characters behind those three in the front. One of them has a white costume and headgear that make him look an awful lot like the X-Force founding member Shatterstar.

So is this X-Force? Its possible, but probably unlikely since the team has their own movie in the works. It could be a version of the Six Pack mercenary team from Cable’s early days.

Lazy Writing

The trailer ends on a pitch perfect note. Cable apparently approaches Deadpool in his home, where he lives with his roommate Blind Al. The two roomies both pull guns on Cable, though Deadpool has to adjust where Blind all is aiming hers.

Cable steps forward, throwing some profanity-laden tough guy intimidation lines out there. In response, Deadpool simply notes that this is just lazy writing.

This is pretty much how Cable and Deadpool’s relationship works in the comics. Cable plays the action-soldier-hero type and he plays it tough and serious. Deadpool takes the unpredictable and comedic approach. its a great straight-man and comedic foil dynamic.