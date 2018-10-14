‘Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz Says Domino Would Have Beat Up Thanos In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz thinks that if Domino had been in Avengers: Infinity Way, things would have ended differently for Thanos.

During a panel at ACE Comic Con, a fan asked Beetz if she thinks Domino would have gone for Thanos’ head in Infinity War, unlike Thor, who just wounded the Mad Titan. Beetz said, “Definitely.”

“I think that Domino would have beat up Thanos,” Beetz said. “Yes, I do, in short.”

If Domino had gotten that lucky kill shot in on Domino, perhaps Marvel fans would have been willing to overlook the differences between Beetz’ Domino and the comic book original, though she says the reception has been pretty warm as it is.

“I also understood that. I think about my own kind of associations I have with my own characters that I loved in my childhood, and you definitely…particularly visually have an image that you’re attached to,” Beetz said. “So I understood that part. So I get if you feel, or if people have felt detached from my version. I more balk at if people become rude online or something like that, but I have to say it hasn’t been too much of an issue. I’ve been blessed in that department.”

“I’ll lead with overwhelmingly positive, which has been wonderful,” Beetz said. “I’ve felt really so welcomed into this community and in the beginning, I was nervous because I know I don’t look like the traditional character and I wanted to also respect that people…I didn’t need to be their Domino, but I think particularly after the movie came out people were so excited and so supportive and I’m thinking even this turnout here and people showing up, so it’s really been so positive, so I’m really really grateful about that.”

Domino will have another chance to woo Marvel fans in the X-Force movie. She provided an update on the film during the ACE Comic Con panel.

“There is an X-Force movie coming,” Beetz said. “We have a director attached, Drew Goddard, who’s doing, he did Bad Times at the El Royale. When we were doing some reshoots he was literally shooting El Royale in the studio next door, so I went over because they had some of the same crew, but I think because he was really involved with that they haven’t really done too much movement on the X-Force film. Like a year and a half ago, Ryan gave me a loose pitch of what he wanted, and there may be another Panda involved, but I actually don’t know many details.”

Deadpool 2 returns to theaters as a PG-13 cut on December 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include Dark Phoenix on June 7, 2019., The New Mutants on August 2, 2019, and Gambit in March 2020.