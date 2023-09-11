Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things Director Speaks Out on Rumor He's Directing Avengers: Secret Wars

At any given moment, Marvel Studios is working with dozens of directors on films and television shows in various stages of development. One project that's still without someone in the director's chair, however, is the studio's Avengers: Secret Wars, a blockbuster that could potentially dwarf the box office haul of Avengers: Endgame. Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy is one of the names that's been floated for the position, and now the director is playing coy regarding his potential future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I've read those rumors," Levy told ET Canada at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. "And that's all I'm going to say."

What's Avengers: Secret Wars going to be about?

Likely based on the most recent Secret Wars comic event as opposed to the original, the film version will likely be the culmination of Marvel's multiversal storytelling plots, combining all universes into one, singular MCU once again. Kevin Feige previously teased as much.

"Not every film in the Infinity Saga focused on the Infinity Stones or Thanos, and it'll be the same across 5 and 6. But we're gearing up. People will get a taste of this in a big way in Quantumania as we lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which I'm extremely excited for," Feige told EW earlier this year. "You know, I'm coming up on 23 years at Marvel. That's a long time. It's not quite half my life, but it's almost half my life. [Laughs] Many of us have been together for a decade or more. And we only do it because we are so excited and in love with the potential for what we can do ahead. The storylines that weave together through Phase 5 and 6 into Secret Wars and the opportunities that the multiverse brings storytelling-wise, it's a whole new aspect to the MCU. "

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!