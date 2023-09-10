Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Teases "R-Rated Bloodbath" in Wolverine Team Up

Ryan Reynolds and High Jackman appear to be making the exact kind of Deadpool movie fans have been asking for.

Ryan Reynolds' popular take on Deadpool is returning to the big screen for a third movie, this time with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine at his side. Ever since the misfire of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which took away Deadpool's ability to speak, the two actors have joked about doing one more Marvel movie together. Deadpool 3 will have a more accurate representation of the two characters, and it will be the R-rated adventure that fans are hoping to see.

Speaking to Collider over the weekend, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy teased that the new film will be an "R-rated bloodbath," which makes a lot of sense after seeing Logan and the first two Deadpool films. He also said that it would be something of a "two-hander," letting both characters get the spotlight.

"You have two major movie stars together in a movie playing their most iconic signature roles — that is director heaven," Levy explained. "So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time. So, we're definitely not running away from that."

Included in this upcoming blockbuster will be Wolverine's beloved yellow and blue suit, which fans have been asking to see on the big screen for over 20 years. According to Levy, there's a responsibility to deliver with that character because of how excited people are to see Wolverine actually get a whole movie with this version of Deadpool.

"Like the rest of the world, I've waited to decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right," Levy told EW at TIFF this week.

Reynolds and Jackman Have Great Chemistry

It's no secret that Reynolds and Jackman have been buddies for a long time, and they've always talked about making this on-screen team up happen. It should come as no surprise at this point that the duo have developed excellent chemistry with one another.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy recently told Deadline. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

