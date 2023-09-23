Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Reunite in New Photo During Shutdown

Deadpool 3 was in the midst of its production when it was shut down due to the current WGA and SAG strikes. Director Shawn Levy recently said the movie was halfway through production when things came to a halt, and it's currently unknown if the movie's May 2024 release date will get pushed back, but it's looking likely as the strikes continue. While they may not be filming, Levy is still hanging out with the film's stars, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine). This week, the director took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of the trio eating together.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy recently shared with Deadline. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

You can view the recent photo of Reynolds, Levy, and Jackman below:

(Photo: Shawn Lecy)

Hugh Jackman On Working With Ryan Reynolds:

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Jackman talked about playing Wolverine again in Deadpool 3 and gave a hilarious reason for wanting to work with Reynolds.

"No, I was OK," Jackman said of letting go of the iconic Marvel role. "I wasn't tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: 'I'm done.'" He added of returning for Deadpool 3, "I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut ... I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. In addition to Reynolds in the titular role, Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3.