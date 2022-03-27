Deadpool 3: Domino Star Zazie Beetz Shares Everything She Knows About MCU Debut

Deadpool 3 is finally making steps forward in development, and the pieces are starting to fall into place. Earlier this month, it was revealed long-time Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy boarded the project as director. Now, people are trying to find out anything they can about the project—another Marvel film that has yet to set a release date.

Zazie Beetz is one of the actors many are hoping to see return, and now she’s playing coy about the project. During the recent red carpet premiere for FX’s Atlanta, Beetz revealed everything she knew about the film. That turns out to be…well…not so much. “I heard Deadpool 3 has a director,” the Deadpool 2 star told Variety.

Beetz, of course, played Domino in the Deadpool sequel. When ComicBook.com spoke with her last year, the actor said she’d do a dozen more movies if Marvel wanted her to play a part.

“I would love to revisit Domino,” Beetz told us. “I would love to do a Deadpool 3, 4, 5, 7, 19. I’ve also wanted to be like, ‘Maybe I could just do my own origin story.’ I feel honored to have been able to depict her on screen and to have played with her, as her. I love her and so I would be more than happy to revisit her on camera. And I think I will. If Disney doesn’t make it happen, I’ll make it happen.”

Earlier in the year, she told Collider she had yet to hear from Marvel about a return.

“No, I haven’t [heard about Domino’s return]. I would love to revive the role,” Beetz told the website. “That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen. I haven’t had any specific conversations around it. But I’m interested. Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We’ll see what happens, but I haven’t had any personal conversations.”

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

