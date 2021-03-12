Deadpool 3: Domino Actress Zazie Beetz Reveals Disappointing Update About Her Return

✖

Zazie Beetz hasn't an idea of whether or not she's in Marvel's Deadpool 3. Despite being in active development at Marvel Studios' Burbank-based offices, Beetz recently revealed that she hasn't been contacted to reprise her role as Domino. The Atlanta alum even went the length to confirm no talks have even taken place yet.

Beetz made the comments as part of the press tour for Amazon's animated Invincible series, as she told Collider she has yet to hear about Domino's return — or even if there is a return possible in a post-Fox world.

“No, I haven’t [heard about Domino's return]. I would love to revive the role," Beetz told the website. "That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen. I haven’t had any specific conversations around it. But I’m interested. Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We’ll see what happens, but I haven’t had any personal conversations."

Late last year, the House of Ideas revealed it hired sisters Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin to pen the script for the sequel. Shortly after, Marvel mega-producer Kevin Feige confirmed the film will be an R-rated offering from Marvel Studios.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider about Deadpool 3, while adding some bad news: "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

