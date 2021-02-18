Deadpool Funko Pops Out Of His 30th Birthday Cake

Funko released a large wave of Deadpool 30th anniversary Pop figures as part of their recent Funko Fair 2021 event. However, the party continues with a new Pop figure in the collection that features Deadpool bursting out of his birthday cake.

The Deadpool in Cake Funko Pop is actually a common figure that you can pre-order here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now. Details on the rest of the Deadpool 30th anniversary Funko wave can be found here. Details on the entire Funko Fair 2021 collection can be found here via our master list.

Created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, Deadpool made his first appearance in The New Mutants #98 as a supervillain. That issue was released in February 1991, which means that this new Pop figure is perfectly timed. If you know a Deadpool fan that's also turning 30 this year, this Pop would be a great gift.

In other Funko Pop news, a new figure was recently added to their DC Comics Dark Nights series, and it comes from the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. Behold Death Metal Batman shredding on his flaming scythe guitar!

More specifically, the new Funko Pop appears to be based on the Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 variant cover by Doug Mahnke. It's so awesomely over-the-top that you can't help but love it. That said, pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99 with shipping slated for April. Again, it's a PX Exclusive, so when they sell out they're gone for good.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.