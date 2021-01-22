Deadpool Celebrates 30 Years With New Funko Fair Pop Figures

Created by Rob Liefeld and writer Fabian Nicieza, Deadpool made his first appearance in The New Mutants #98 as a supervillain. That issue was released way back in February 1991, which means that Deadpool is about to turn 30. Over this time Deadpool has evolved into a loveable, wise-cracking antihero and movie star. He's so popular at this point that even Disney can't stop the swears. That said, Funko has delivered an early birthday gift for his many fans in the form of a fantastic new wave of Pop figures.

Funko's Deadpool 30th anniversary Pop figure lineup includes Wade Wilson in some seriously random disguises such as a coffee barista, Roman senator, Flamenco dancer, a backyard griller with a "Pleased to Meat You" apron, LARP cosplayer, a construction worker, and a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur. We think you can guess which of these figures will be the first to see sell outs.

Pre-orders for most of these Deadpool Pop figures are live here at Walmart and should be available here at Entertainment Earth shortly. They should also arrive here at Amazon and here at Hot Topic by the end of the day or early tomorrow.

In addition to the Deadpool Pops, Funko also released a collection of Mystery Minis that continues the random Deadpool in costume theme. As always, these figures are blind boxed and can be ordered individually or in multi-packs. Pre-orders for these figures are also available in the links above.

The Deadpool 30th anniversary Pop figures are part of the 10-day Funko Fair 2021 extravaganza, which entered Day 4 with a Marvel theme. Hundreds of Funko Pops, Funko SODA figures, and more will be released over the course of the event, and you can keep tabs on them all right here via our Funko Fair 2021 master list.

