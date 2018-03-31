Deadpool Has a $20 Million Bounty On His Head

Deadpool might have just bitten off more than he can chew, and it’s all his fault.

Spoilers incoming for Despicable Deadpool #297, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

In the latest issue of Deadpool, the merc with a mouth heads to Saint Steve Brandsdorfers Chapel, but it isn’t to confess his sins. While Sister Danielle is really there just to play her Nintendo Switch, she also takes down a bounty job for Deadpool…which will be worth $20 million.

When she asks what the name on the request he tells her “Deadpool”.

Yep, Deadpool just put out a $20 million dollar bounty on himself, and from the looks of the final panel, there will be plenty of people interested in collecting. As you can see in the image, above, the word gets out quickly, as the setting switches to the Scumway Inn, which happens to have some lethal clientele.

That includes notable (and quite deadly we might add) villains like Bullseye and Taskmaster, among others, all very much wanting to take old Wade Wilson down dead or alive. Taskmaster wishes everyone well in their hunt, saying “Well, may the best of us win.”

So yeah, Deadpool might have just gotten in way over his head, but at least it will be an entertaining way to go right?

Despicable Deadpool #297 is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Mike Hawthorne. The official description is included below.

“THE MARVEL UNIVERSE KILLS DEADPOOL! Wade is no stranger to gambling with his life…but this time the odds are longer than the bathroom line at a burrito joint with a broken freezer. What do you do when half the world wants you dead? Start pissing off the OTHER half!”

Despicable Deadpool #297 is in comic stores now.