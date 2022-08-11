Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Took the kids to see daddy's Star on the Walk of Fame," Reynolds joked on Twitter. The actor included an image of Pennywise from IT standing right on his star. You can check out the post below:

Took the kids to see daddy’s Star on the Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/xeCwdp92O1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 10, 2022

At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, revealed details about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Phase Five and Phase Six during the Hall H panel, and many of Phase Six's release dates were left unclaimed. Following the panel, Feige promised there is more to come. "There's so much more to discuss and so much more to unveil, and we didn't want to talk about everything today," Feige said. Deadpool 3 seems to fall into the "more to unveil" category, and fans are hoping new details will be revealed at D23 next month.

As for Pennywise, author Stephen King recently said he doesn't plan to write any more books about the horror icon. After the success of Warner Bros.' two-part IT movie adaptation, it was announced that a prequel series called Welcome to Derry was being developed for HBO Max. Naturally, many fans wondered if King would be involved in show. The author clarified his involvement and talked about any future IT projects while on Bloody Disgusting's The Losers Club Podcast.

"Well, I don't have a relationship to Pennywise now," King shared. "Because I have no intention of going back to IT... it's in the hands of people who are doing this... Andy and Barbara [Muschietti] are going to do Welcome to Derry, they're talking about it anyway. And they've got sort of a handshake deal, I think, with HBO Max."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3 and Welcome to Derry.