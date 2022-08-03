Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Officially Begins Training

Ryan Reynolds is officially on his way to another super hero landing, landing himself in tip top shape to play Wade Wilson again in Deadpool 3. Deadpool 3 was not part of the Multiverse Saga slate revealed by Marvel Studios as San Diego Comic-Con in July but the third film has been in development behind-the-scenes for years. Reynolds is returning, this time reuniting with The Adam Project and Free Guy director Shawn Levy. Though Marvel Studios has kept quiet on the subject, Reynolds' trainer has shared an update.

Don Saladino, known for his work inn transforming celebrities into super heroes through their physique, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the Deadpool star. "And so it begins," Saladino wrote in the caption, with the photo showing himself standing beside Reynolds. With Marvel Studios flags planted in mid-February of 2024 and mid-February 2025, speculation points to Deadpool 3 landing in one of those dates. With Reynolds seemingly gearing up to film, the project might be less than three years away and updates could arrive as soon as the D23 Expo where Marvel Studios will have another presentation centered around its upcoming titles.

The post from Saladino went up on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. See Saladino and Reynolds as they start their super hero journey below!

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel boss Kevin Feige stood on the stage at Hall H and unveiled what appeared to be a full slate for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with many of Phase 6's release dates being left unclaimed. Following the panel, Feige promised there is more to come. "There's so much more to discuss and so much more to unveil, and we didn't want to talk about everything today," Feige said. Deadpool 3 seems to fall into the "more to unveil" category.

