Disney D23 Expo 2019 Dates Revealed

Disney’s bi-annual D23 Expo will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center August 23—25 2019, Disney announced Monday.

The convention celebrates all things Disney — including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar — exploring the latest and what’s to come in the realm of Disney films, television shows, music, products and Disney theme parks.

Tickets for the event go live through the D23 website beginning August 23, 2018.

The three-day event offers more than 50 shows, presentations, and panels, including first-looks at upcoming Disney blockbusters. Past years saw the exclusive debut of footage from major hits The Jungle Book and Captain America: Civil War, as well as the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and The Lion King.

D23 2017 saw The Walt Disney Company formally announce the arrival of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the immersive Star Wars-themed expansion coming to the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort.

Past guests include Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Tom Holland, Star Wars stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, and Moana star Dwayne Johnson.

The 2019 Expo will also host the Disney Legends Ceremony, which in past years has inducted beloved film star Robin Williams, Marvel visionary Stan Lee and Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.

Other highlights include a daily parade, the Mousequerade costume contest, the D23 Expo Design Challenge, and an all-new exhibit curated by the Walt Disney Archives. Guests will also enjoy exclusive shopping opportunities with D23 Expo-exclusive collectibles and more at an assortment of Disney and partner merchants, including the sprawling D23 Expo Emporium.

Special pricing on both one- and three-day tickets to the event—including an Early Bird Discount—will be exclusively available to D23 Gold Members. D23 Gold and Charter Members will also be entitled to special benefits at the 2019 Expo. D23 Gold Members will also have an opportunity to purchase the Sorcerer Package, which provides a host of special benefits and amenities. Ticket prices will be announced later this summer.

Following the blockbuster success of $1 billion+ grosser Black Panther, Disney-owned Marvel Studios will next release Avengers: Infinity War April 27 followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6. Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25, followed by Pixar’s Incredibles 2 June 15.