Defenders Take Center Stage in Disney+ Commercial

The calendar officially reads March, and changes are coming to Disney+. Last week, the platform announced it’s going to be the new streaming home to the entire DefendersVerse, the world of Marvel-based shows that previously appeared on Netflix. Now, Disney+ has unveiled a promotional video promoting the arrival of its March slate. Included in that video is a peak at a good chunk of the Defenders, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage.

Noticeably absent from the promotional video, however, are The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders team-up series. See the new video, and a good selection of what’s coming to Disney+ this month, in the video below.

Think BIG ‼️ This month, get ready for the biggest March ever with #TurningRed, OLIVIA RODRIGO: #drivinghome2u (a SOUR film), Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, and so much more on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LpHlQ0rteh — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 4, 2022

While the shows missing from the promo will appear in full on Disney+ unedited, it makes sense not to promote those that may include adult content in front of the platform’s new parent control rollout.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said when announcing the shows’ new streaming home. “We have experienced great success with anexpanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

The shows will be able to be streamed on Disney+ beginning March 16th in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition to the DefendersVerse, Disney+ will also be the new exclusive streaming home of all seven seasons of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, another show that was previously streaming on Netflix.

