Disney Reveals Oscars Push for Eternals Including Best Picture Nominee

Disney and Marvel Studios will mount an Academy Awards campaign in support of Eternals, the 2021 superhero film from director Chloe Zhao. The campaign will push hard in a number of categories, including Best Picture. Most high-profile releases get at least a token Oscar campaign, and Marvel is in competition with itself, having already launched a campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Eternals feels slightly different, because Zhao’s previous film, Nomadland, actually won last year’s Best Picture award. The studio is also pushing for awards for Zhao for Best Director, as well as a number of acting categories.

Typically, superhero movies and other big tentpole blockbusters only get serious consideration in technical categories. There have been some exceptions, like 2008’s The Dark Knight, and Marvel’s own Black Panther, which earned a Best Picture nomination in 2019.

You can see the full list of nominations Disney is asking the Academy to consider for this year’s awards:

BEST PICTURE

Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

Nate Moore, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao

BEST ACTRESS

Gemma Chan

BEST ACTOR

Richard Madden

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lia McHugh

Lauren Ridloff

Salma Hayek

Angelina Jolie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kumail Nanjiani

Brian Tyree Henry

Barry Keoghan

Don Lee

Kit Harrington

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Chloé Zhao

Patrick Burleigh

Ryan Firpo

Kaz Firpo

Story By

Ryan Firpo

Kaz Firpo

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ben Davis, BSC

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Production Designer

Eve Stewart

Set Decorator

Michael Standish

BEST SOUND

Addison Teague

Daniel Laurie

Lora Hirschberg

Juan Peralta

Gareth John

BEST FILM EDITING

Craig Wood, ACE

Dylan Tichenor, ACE

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Sammy Sheldon Differ

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Producer discretion – aligning with bafta

Frances Hannon

Karen Cohen

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Stephane Ceretti

Matt Aitken

Daniele Bigi

Neil Corbould

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Ramin Djawadi

Marvel’s campaign in support of Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a lightning rod on social media, with superhero fans and geek culture writers advocating for it to get serious consideration, while “film Twitter has mostly rejected the idea, with the usual line of thinking being that what makes a movie a crowd-pleaser and what makes one an Oscar contender are typically a different set of criteria.

Marvel’s Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants

Marvel’s Eternals will begin streaming on Disney+ on January 12th.