Disneyland to Get Larger Marvel Presence According to Disney CEO

There’s no denying that the public has a significant appetite for Marvel’s superheroes. The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — especially the record-smashing Avengers: Endgame — is proof and fans will be able to take their excitement for the Marvel Cinematic Universe out of the theater and into Disneyland theme parks in an expanded way, at least according to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

During the Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call, Iger revealed that Disneyland would see an expanded Marvel presence going forward, a presence that goes beyond Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT! which took over the Tower of Terror in 2017. BuzzFeed reporter Adam Vary noted that Iger also mentioned leaked concept art and doesn’t deny its accuracy.

Bob Iger says Disneyland is getting more of a Marvel presence beyond the Guardians of the Galaxy takeover of Tower of Terror, but he declines to get into specifics. Iger does mention some leaked concept art, and doesn’t deny its accuracy. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) May 8, 2019

While Iger did not provide any specifics about what that expanded presence would look like, we do already know about some of the plans, specifically at the Disney California Adventure Park’s Marvel-themed expansion at Disneyland. The expansion replaces A Bug’s Land which closed in September and will neighbor Mission: BREAKOUT! This new expansion will host the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB headquarters and is set to be a pillar of the overall Marvel-themed expansion that is expected to open in the park in 2020.

The attraction is set to showcase a blend of never-before-seen technology and practical effects, something that might include allowing guests to experience web-slinging just like Spider-Man. As was noted earlier this year, Disney previously filed a patent for a “track-based swing ride” system utilizing a pendulum arm that would give riders a “unique swinging ride experience”. The patent details actually referenced Spider-Man, noting that the attraction would recreate a sensation “similar to what it would feel like to be with Tarzan… or with Spider-Man or a similar character swinging on webs between buildings as you move down streets of a city.”

And it won’t just be Disneyland in California getting more Marvel. Inspired by Marvel Studios‘ MCU, the parks will have their own interconnected storytelling. A second WEB headquarters will follow in Paris which will host an Iron Man-centric attraction while in Hong Kong Disneyland, fans can explore the just-opened Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! attraction.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Disney’s Super Hero-themed land opens at Disney California Adventure park in 2020.

