Doctor Strange Sequel Director Addresses Reshoots: “I Think We’re Done”

Doctor Strange may be finished with all of the Madness. The director of the upcoming Strange sequel recently offered an update about the status of his first Marvel film since direction a trio of Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire in the early 2000s and it seems his work on sets is done. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went back to work for more than a month’s worth of additional photography which came with a shift in release dates for all Marvel Studios films with each moving back to the next respective date on the studio’s calendar. Now, Raimi says, “I think we’re done.”

“I wish I knew the answer to that question,” Raimi told Variety when asked whether the movie was complete. “I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it. One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop. They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could.” Raimi has just less than four months to grab any of those additional shots he or the studio may want as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated for a May release.

Raimi helped revolutionize comic book films, launching the biggest Marvel movies during a time when super hero films were starting to enter their golden age. From 2002 through 2007, Raimi released Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3. Since those films, the cast and director have steered clear of the super hero genre until Spider-Man: No Way Home called for the franchise’s Spider-Man actor Maguire, Doc Ock actor Alfred Molina, Green Goblin actor Willem Dafoe, and Sandman actor Thomas Hayden Church to reprise their roles for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It was so much fun,” Raimi said of the new Spidey film. “I love No Way Home and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me.”

When all is said and done with, it seems Raimi enjoyed his return to the Marvel movie world. “Marvel’s been a great team to work with,” Raimi said. “I think that was a not-surprising surprise. I’ve been super-supported by the whole Marvel operations, starting at the top with Kevin Feige, and working all the way down to the crews that they work with. [They’re] super professional and have supported me every step of the way.”

Are you excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? It is atop some of the “Hype Ranking” charts in MCU podcast Phase Zero’s latest ranking episode. Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.