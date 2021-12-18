Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots Complete, Reportedly Added “More Cameos” and Characters

The reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have been completed, and a new report reveals the reasoning behind them. News broke a few months ago that the second Doctor Strange movie had wrapped principal photography, but was still scheduling reshoots with the cast. It’s now being reported that after the successful premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and its multiversal shenanigans, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went back to add even more cameos and characters. So if there’s a hero or villain you’re fond of from Marvel films produced by Sony or Fox, there’s a chance they could wind up appearing in Doctor Strange 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Heat Vision newsletter, reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wrapped this week; coincidentally, the same week when Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters. “And we’ve also learned that part of the reshoots may have been spurred by the new Spider-Man movie and the Disney+ Loki series, both of which deal with the multiverse,” Heat Vision states.

It should also be noted that Marvel was pleased by many of the surprise cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, leading to the Doctor Strange flick following the same route. The Disney+ Loki series and its introduction of “variants” from other dimensions also likely played a role in the reshoots. One source claimed Marvel decided to have “more fun with the multiverse,” opening a multiverse of opportunities for the Marvel Studios movie.

The first true indication that the multiverse had arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came in the Loki Season 1 finale. Even though Spider-Man: Far From Home alluded to Mysterio being from another Earth, it was revealed to all be a hoax by the villain. However, Loki introduced Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror. Once Sylvie, a variant of Tom Hiddleston’s titular character, killed He Who Remains, it splintered the timeline and created multiple new branches.

“No, we haven’t [finished Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness]. That’s the next one,” Marvel executive Victoria Alonso told Variety earlier this month when speaking out on the Doctor Strange reshoots. “We’re shooting additional photography, and we’re almost done. Listen, there’s so much to come. You and I are going to be chatting the whole year.”

Benedict Cumberbatch also confirmed the reshoots during an appearance on The Today Show in October. “Very excited. Sam Raimi’s at the helm so expect extraordinary things,” Cumberbatch said. “And yeah we’re making it even better: we’ve got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and it comes out in May. And I guess you’ll have to wait until then… That’s all you get.”

