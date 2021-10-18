Marvel Delays Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, and More

On Monday, Walt Disney Studios announced a shakeup to its upcoming film release schedule. The moves included several forthcoming Marvel Studios releases for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The films affected stretch into 2023, include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of Marvel’s upcoming untitled movies got bumped up by a week while two others, including one suspected of being , were removed entirely from the schedule. The delays also affected Disney’s upcoming Indiana Jones sequel. The studio also erased a live-action Disney movie and a 20th Century Studios project from the slate.

Disney revealed the changes in a press release. The complete list of Marvel Studios moves is below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Disney) previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22

(Disney) previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22 THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Disney) previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22

(Disney) previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22 BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22

(Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22 THE MARVELS (Disney) previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23

(Disney) previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23 ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (Disney) previously dated on 2/17/23 moves to 7/28/23

(Disney) previously dated on 2/17/23 moves to 7/28/23 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 7/28/23 is removed from schedule



(Disney) previously dated on 7/28/23 is removed from schedule UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 10/6/23 is removed from schedule



(Disney) previously dated on 10/6/23 is removed from schedule UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 11/10/23 moves to 11/3/23

These changes mean there will now be three Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released in 2022 instead of four. It also means there will now be a five-month span between 2021’s final MCU release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the next theatrical installment of the franchise, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, like in 2021, there will probably be Disney+ shows to fill the void.

The final remaining Marvel Studios releases for 2021 remain unmoved this time around. After suffering delays previously due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Eternals opens on November 5th. Spider-Man: No Way Home also remains on track for its December release.

What do you think of Disney rearranging the Phase 4 release date for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What do you think the lone remaining untitled Marvel movie on the schedule is going to be? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.