Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Rating Revealed

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness officially has its rating. Falling in line with virtually every other film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Sam Raimi film has been given a PG-13 rating by the Motion Picture Association. That said, fans can still expect plenty of spooky moments in the movie as it earned that rating for “intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images, and some language.”

Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange was also rated PG-13, but for sci-fi violence and action throughout, and an intense crash sequence.

While Derrickson initially teased the Strange sequel as the MCU’s first horror movie, Marvel Studios executives quickly backed off that terminology. Even Raimi, a renown horror director, has been cautious to label the flick as a full-blown horror film.

“I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it,” Raimi revealed in an interview with the website. “I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I’m not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate — to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.