Doctor Strange 2 May Include MCU's First Reference to Namor

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse is here, and in a matter of months, fans of the massive franchise are going to go on a descent into madness. Virtually all of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was able to film without any form of meaningful set photo leaks, and rumors are aplenty on social media of potential characters that may appear in the Sam Raimi feature.

Now, Strange super-sleuths have noticed a potential casting spoiler online thanks to a British casting website. The resume for Yenifer Molina — an actor that appeared in Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Tom and Jerry — is listed as one of the cast members to Doctor Strange 2. Not only is Molina credited as a part of the film, but the listing says she's playing a character named Gargantos.

Gargantos is perhaps the deepest of Marvel deep cuts, with only two comic appearances to the character's name. First appearing in Sub-Mariner #13, Gargantos serves as a servant of Naga, a long-time nemesis of Namor the Sub-Mariner. With reports that Shuma-Gorath may be the big-bad for Multiverse of Madness, it's a peculiar decision to also include Gargantos, a character that appears in the form of an octopus.

NEW: We’ve recently uncovered a casting detail for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS! Actress Yenifer Molina will be portraying Gargantos! 🐙 (via: https://t.co/fGMHfnusuG) pic.twitter.com/IAvKz2TFOw — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) July 26, 2021

If you're wondering just how maddening the Multiverse of Madness is, Elizabeth Olsen says it's Marvel's scariest movie yet.

"It's a very scary movie. It's like old Sam Raimi," Olsen said when asked about Multiverse of Madness during a virtual Q&A hosted by the New York Film Academy. "He's trying to create the scariest Marvel movie."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022 while Doctor Strange is streaming on Disney+ now. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What other characters do you think could pop up in Multiverse of Madness? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.