Doctor Strange 2 Fan Imagines Shuma-Gorath's MCU Arrival in New Multiverse of Madness Teaser

If recent rumors prove accurate, the All-Killer of the Dawn is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After some speculated Shuma-Gorath could be tied to WandaVision in some shape, way, or form, online scoopers are now suggesting the long-time Marvel villain will finally debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As with similar reports, it should be taken with a grain of salt — but that's not stopping fan artists from releasing Strange-themed content. Enter, Boss Logic.

Tuesday evening, the beloved fan artist released a piece featuring the Sorcerer Supreme and one of his primary antagonists. As Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts spells, Shuma-Gorath's iconic eye and tentacles sprawl about the outside of the piece. See it for yourself below.

Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange follow-up just wrapped principal photography in London as it barrels toward its release date next March. Interestingly enough, Multiverse of Madness is probably the one Marvel Studios project the general public knows the least about. Zero set photos surfaced from the film until an outdoor sequence in the final days of the shoot. Even then, no characters or costumes were revealed in the images.

So far, we only know Cumberbatch will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and the usual suspects like Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Wong (Benedict Wong).

"I didn’t know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic," Olsen recently told Variety of her Doctor Strange 2 role. "We had two months left, and we’d filmed the majority of our show already. Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally. So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that’s really been where the connection is. It’s almost like we’re trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

What other mystical characters would you like to see appear in the Doctor Strange sequel?