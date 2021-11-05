Doctor Strange 2: Reported Concept Art Offers First Look at Scarlet Witch

✖

Now 23 movies and a season-and-a-half of television in, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been entirely attached to the costumes its characters wear. Look at Iron Man, as an example — Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) developed dozens of different suits throughout his time in the cinematic world; even Chris Evans' Captain America was treated with an updated or altered suit nearly every time he appeared on-screen. That's why it shouldn't be too surprising Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is likely getting an updated suit in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. What is surprising, however, is that we might have already gotten a first look at the character's new duds, through a hefty concept art leak that's being passed around online circles.

According to a post on r/MarvelStudioSpoilers, the batch of concept art came from a toy manufacturer that is busy prepping collectibles for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel amongst other Marvel properties. It's in this batch of leaks where you can see the Scarlet Witch suited up in what looks to be a suit altered even further than what was revealed at the end of WandaVision.

From what we can tell of the concept art, there's more black involved with the suit design around the shoulder areas. Furthermore, it looks like the costume deviates slightly from the dress we saw in WandaVision in exchange for a looser-fitting trenchcoat-type design. In this piece of concept art, it does look like she's also without the headdress she wore as part of her new ensemble.

It should be noted that this is far from confirmed artwork straight out of the Marvel Studios visual development office, though it has been confirmed by Reddit moderators as artwork used in the development of toys and other merchandising products based on the same characters and properties. We've gotten several similar first-looks through toys in the past, like the Eternals Marvel Legends figures that have been passed around for months despite not getting so much as a teaser trailer for the Marvel blockbuster.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

