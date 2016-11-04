Doctor Strange Theory Could Lead to the Creation of Avengers: Secret Wars

Between two self-titled movies and appearances in a pair of Avengers flicks, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has garnered quite the reputation for tinkering with the fabric of reality. Both of the character's solo films have dealt directly with the multiverse, so it only stands to reason he'll be heavily involved in the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars. As one new fan theory suggests, Strange's actions will be what causes the upcoming blockbuster to happen.

Shared by Redditor u/Namorons, the theory suggests for the second straight movie, Strange will misinterpret his learnings. After Doctor Strange, the theorist says, Strange misinterpreted The Ancient One's teachings about learning to let go his his self-centeredness. Now, the theory continues, after the hijinks of Multiverse of Madness, Strange will now let someone else shape the multiverse in their image.

Drawing from the wildly popular Marvel Comics event from Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, Secret Wars features the Marvel multiverse collapse in on itself to create one singular universe. While this has started to happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the theorist adds it'll come to a head in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, setting up Secret Wars the film. Because of his learnings so far, the theory says, Strange will then allow Kang or Dr. Doom—a major player in the comics event—to reshape the multiverse so that he doesn't have to deal with the guilt. Which, if you're a fan of the comic series, could ultimately lead to God Emperor Doom ruling over Battleword.

You can read the full theory here.

Little is known about the next two Avengers flicks other than the fact Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton has boarded The Kang Dynasty as its director. Writers for both films, and a director for Secret Wars, have yet to be named.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and available for purchase on physical home media wherever movies are sold. What'd you think about the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!