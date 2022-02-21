Doctor Strange 2: Are We Seeing Wolverine in Multiverse of Madness?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next film out from Marvel Studios, and it’s already become a beacon of speculation amongst all of Marvel Cinematic Universe social media. Reminiscent of the days that predated the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, scoopers and self-proclaimed insiders are hard at work trying to reveal fandom’s most anticipated cameos. To date, few official unveils have come out from Marvel Studios, with the exception of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X being involved in the trailer for the highly anticipated Strange follow-up.

Now, another insider says at least one more mutant will be appearing in the film alongside Professor X. Remember Wolverine, everybody?

We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman. — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) February 20, 2022

The Illuminerdi founder Joe Decelmeier says Wolverine will be included in the film with the caveat it “definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman” playing the role.

As with all announcements that don’t come from the mouth of Kevin Feige, the Wolverine bit should be taken with a grain salt. That said, trades previously reported Doctor Strange 2 reshoots added more cameos after the runaway success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and that film’s franchise-crossing cameos.

Either way, it’s safe to say Jackman probably isn’t going to be the one to play the beloved mutant.

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Jackman said of a potential return last year. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.