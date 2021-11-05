Doctor Strange 2: Xochitl Gomez is "So Proud" to be America Chavez

✖

Actress Xochitl Gomez will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as superheroine America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While her official MCU screen debut is (seemingly) still a ways off, Xochitl Gomez is getting to work building up her offscreen persona, with a new social media post in honor (literally) of her getting to play Marvel's America Chavez. Xochitl Gomez was attending the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and got to do one of her first official Marvel Studios interviews. The young actress couldn't hide her beaming pride about getting to join the world's biggest movie franchise.

it actually makes me so happy seeing Xochitl Gomez in the MCU like I wish i would’ve had that representation when I was younger but happy for all the young kids that could see themselves in a hero pic.twitter.com/7qhTztdjSR — wendy (@valcaroI) August 17, 2021

"Well I can't say too much - especially since Kevin [Feige] is like right there," Gomez joked. "But what I can say is that I'm very excited for the movie [Doctor Strange 2] to come out, and I'm just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean I really put so much work into it and I'm really, really, so proud of it. And I'm just excited for it to come out. I'm just excited to be here, number one! And I'm such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like... I'm just shaking being here and being invited, ah!"

Xochitl Gomez is a perfect example of what the new crop of Marvel Studios stars is bringing to the table. She has both the youthful vigor and enthusiasm, as well as top-grade media training not to divulge any secrets - but still win over fans. She already has a built-in base of fans who love America Chavez's character and can't wait to see her official debut in the MCU.

If rumors about Doctor Strange 2 turn out to be true. America Chavez is already poised to be a pivotal character in the MCU saga. The supposed storyline for In the Multiverse of Madness says that America Chavez's ability to literally kick down the doors of realities between dimensions in the multiverse will make her a target of an interdimensional monster (Shuma-Gorath). That essentially makes America the main MacGuffin of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - and her first allies will be Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Not too shabby.

After Doctor Strange 2, Marvel fans know that America Chavez has a bigger future in the MCU franchise, as part of the Young Avengers. Marvel Studios has slowly but surely been peppering the Phase 4 saga with various Young Avengers roster members, so Xochitl Gomez may certainly be hiding quite a bit of knowledge behind that beaming smile...

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.