Loki Just Introduced Another Young Avenger to the MCU

✖

If you are not watching Loki right now, you may be one of the few. The new Disney+ has brought back Tom Hiddleston into his iconic role as the Norse Trickster god, and it is for the best. Marvel's Loki is trending in a big way today following the debut of its fourth episode, and its mid-credit scene welcomed yet another Young Avenger to the franchise.

So you have been warned! There are huge spoilers below concerning Loki's fourth episode:

For those caught up with the show, you will know episode four ended on a high. Loki and Sylvie had a final conversation before the former was pruned by Ravonna. But instead of facing Hel, Loki awoke in a strange timeline surrounded by other Loki variants. And yes, one of them happened to be Kid Loki.

loki spoilers episode four #loki

-

-

ANOTHER YOUNG AVENGER!! we have kid loki in the MCU pic.twitter.com/4gIBWcEP8C — lizzie day! (@photonsblast) June 30, 2021

If you do not know about Kid Loki, he has a wild history in the Marvel Universe. The character was first introduced in November 2010 following the death of Loki (as we all know him) doing the Siege of Asgard. Loki was reborn since he convinced Hela to take his name out of the Book of Hel, so the boy lived in Paris quietly until Thor discovered him by chance.

Kid Loki has enjoyed a number of storylines in the Marvel Universe, but one of his best-known involves the Young Avengers. The character joins up with the group after growing interested in Wiccan's powers. He does manage to take the boy's powers for himself after Original Loki orchestrates the whole thing. However, Kid Loki takes back his body and eventually leaves the group after restoring Wiccan and being aged into a young adult.

At this point, none of this has been shown in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there is no telling what kind of timeline Kid Loki has come from. His introduction also sets up more members of the Young Avengers as several others have also been cast. Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel in her titular show, Elijah Richardson plays Eli Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and that is only the start. Other members like Cassie Lang, Wiccan, Speed, and American Chavez are all in the cards with others like Iron Lad having been set up.

What do you make of Loki's mid-credits introduction? What do you hope to see from Kid Loki moving forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.