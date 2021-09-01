Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Reveals His Thoughts on Latest What If? Episode

✖

Doctor Strange is the star of What If…? Episode 4 and Scott Derrickson was really enjoying this version of the character. The filmmaker gave his read of the episode on Twitter and fans enjoyed seeing him support the project. Derrickson was originally supposed to be directing Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness. Now, Sam Raimi will be helming that adventure, but it’s clear the director still has a soft spot for the character. Derrickson has to feel very proud that so much of his movie’s DNA has found it’s way into the larger MCU recently. What If takes a turn through the plot of the Doctor Strange movie. Also, Spider-Man: No Way Home definitely takes some cues from his movie as well. Strange looks like he will be surviving for some more of What If, however it’s hard to tell just what role he’ll play going forward.

I saw an early cut of it and thought it was terrific — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) September 1, 2021

What If star Jeffrey Wright told EW that the Doctor Strange episode was one of his favorites from this season.

"I was really taken by the Doctor Strange episode, which you will see when you get there. For some reason, it just really pulled at my emotions," Wright explained. "And as well, it becomes a story of interest to The Watcher too, so in that way, we kind of see things from a similar perspective. So yeah, check out the Doctor Strange one when it comes. When you land on that one, you'll land in a place where I sat up even further in my seat."

In a conversation with Kakuchopurei, head writer A.C. Bradley also tabbed the Doctor Strange episode as a favorite in the writer’s room.

“The Doctor Strange episode was a very special one to me for writing, and going into it, I was quite scared because it features some very heavy themes. I don't think it's a spoiler to say that it deals with flaws and tragedy." they said. ”Once I sat down and started working on it, it was actually a very rewarding experience because we got to play around with why does loss hurt so much and because it all comes down to love," added Bradley, who scripted the Captain Carter (voice of Hayley Atwell) and Nick Fury (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) episodes. "Only the things we love can hurt us. This is the most human episode of the lot, but it also has some beautiful imagery, some amazing action, and hopefully a few good twists."

