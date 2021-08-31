Marvel's What If...? Releases Teaser for New Doctor Strange Episode

✖

Marvel is returning to the Multiverse on Wednesday with a brand new episode of Marvel's What If...?, the first animated series in the MCU. Each episode of the anthology has dealt with a different idea, turning something we know from the existing MCU on its head. In Wednesday's episode, Doctor Strange will take center stage, as fans see what would happen if he lost his heart instead of his hands.

In the MCU, Stephen Strange has his hands damaged beyond repair in car accident, keeping him from continuing his work as a surgeon. In the new episode of What If...?, things will go a bit differently. This time, Christine Palmer is in the car with Stephen, and she loses her life in the accident. You can check out the teaser trailer for the new episode of Marvel's What If...? below!

What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands? Discover the answer to the question in the next episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MNEDCqpfd8 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2021

"What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands," asks the tweet from Marvel Studios. "Discover the answer to the question in the next episode of Marvel Studios' [What If], streaming tomorrow on [Disney Plus]."

As you can see in the teaser trailer, Strange gets a little power hungry once he learns the ways of the mystic arts. It seems like he will go through a similar kind of training to eventually become the Sorcerer Supreme, but his motives are very different. This version of Doctor Strange is driven to figure out the secrets of the multiverse in order to bring Christine back from the dead. Whether or not he will succeed remains to be seen, but this is a much more desperate Strange than we've seen in the MCU to this point.

This Doctor Strange episode follows three very different editions of What If...? over the last three weeks. The first episode followed Peggy Carter after she took the super soldier serum, while the second saw T'Challa become Star-Lord and the third dealt with a world in which the Avengers were taken out before they could get together.

Are you excited for this new episode of Marvel's What If...? Let us know in the comments!