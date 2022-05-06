Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Benedict Cumberbatch Welcoming Ukrainian Family Into His Home

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch talked about welcoming a Ukrainian family into his home. During a press event for the massive MCU film, the actor spoke about helping a refugee family out after they escaped from the war. He says that he's "monitoring their progress every day." In the past, Cumberbatch has been outspoken about supporting refugees and their causes. With the situation in Ukraine intensifying, the calls from around the world to address the violence are ratcheting up. The Doctor Strange star is doing his part by helping this family and encouraging people to do the same if they are able. A lot of residents lost their homes and livelihoods as this conflict deepens. Here's what he had to say as reported by Insider.

"Sadly, they are undergoing some medical treatment — to say anything more about that would be an invasion of their privacy and too much about when they're coming and how that's being managed would invade mine," he began. "But I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they've experienced, and that's within my home."

"I've been trying to help other Ukrainian families — nationals that are UK citizens — to house their extended families en masse, which you know they want to do, but it's very costly," Cumberbatch added. "So, I've been trying to help out with that financially in a couple of instances."

