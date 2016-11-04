Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Stars Begin Their Global Tour

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters in a few weeks and excitement is officially ramping up. The film is looking like it'll be Marvel Studios' next big hit, with box office projections indicating such. Now, the global press tour for the Doctor Strange sequel has officially begun. Marvel Studios revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch and the rest of the cast had begun the global press tour in Germany.

The Marvel Studios account on Twitter posted some new images from Berlin, Germany, that featured Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and director Sam Raimi. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won't be screened until the night of the films premiere, so it'll be interesting to see what the cast will discuss with the press. You can check out the global press tour announcement below.

The trip through the Multiverse has begun 🌀 The stars of Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness began the global tour in Berlin, Germany! 🇩🇪



It's been a long road to getting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios filmed the sequel during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and was hit with significant delays. Cumberbatch recently spoke out on how tough filming the sequel was. In a discussion with Deadline for his Academy Award-nominated Netflix movie The Power of the Dog, the actor spoke about the "tough" production process.

"It's been tough. I'll be honest with you. It's had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we're at," Benedict Cumberbatch explained. "To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It's been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

