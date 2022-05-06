Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray Pre-Order Details: 4K Blu-ray, SteelBook, Special Features

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from director Sam Rami was another huge hit in the theaters for Marvel Studios, but the time for it to come home on Blu-ray is just around the corner on July 26th. Your opportunity to pre-order a copy starts now. The options include 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a limited edition Best Buy exclusive 4K Blu-ray with an awesome SteelBook cover. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

Below you'll find a breakdown of your Doctor Strange 2 Blu-ray options along with pre-order links. Beyond that, you'll get the full list of special features that will be available on the physical releases. This includes commentary from Sam Rami, featurettes, deleted scenes, and more.

Synopsis: "Journey into the unknown in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the MCU unlocks the Multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary."

Special Features:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK (DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 7.1 ON THE BLU-RAY)

Audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron

Featurettes

Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.



Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we'll learn about America's humble beginnings in the comics. We'll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.



Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we'll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bloopers

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deleted Scenes

A Great Team – A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.



Pizza Poppa – Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.



It's Not Permanent – Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Note that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 22nd. If you prefer to watch it that way, you can get started with a Disney+ subscription right here.