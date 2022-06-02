Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reveals Disney+ Release Date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ sooner than expected. The streaming platform told fans that they can expect the Marvel movie to make its way onto the service on June 22. Now, Multiverse of Madness was still cruising at the box office, even after almost a month in theaters. But, now people will get to enjoy the spooky trip with Benedict Cumberbatch’s prickly wizard from the comfort on their couches. All the surprises will be out in the open now. (There are still one or two big ones that Marvel has kept close to the vest. Check out their post down below!

In speaking about the future for the former Sorcerer Supreme, writer Michael Waldron told Comicbok.com’s Jenna Anderson that things are going to be different.

Take a trip back into the Multiverse 🌀 Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming June 22 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NIlYZ8ZnVq — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) June 2, 2022

“The Multiverse has forced a mirror up in front of his face, and has made him do some self-reflecting, that I think he’s refused to ever do,” Waldron explained. “Even when he got into that initial [car] accident [in Doctor Strange], instead of really thinking about who he was, instead he went and just became the most powerful sorcerer alive. This is a guy who doesn’t want to go to therapy. I think now, there’s been some forced self-reflection over the course of this adventure, and I think he’s probably more capable than ever at working as part of a team.”

Here’s how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is described by Marvel: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

