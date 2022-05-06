Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment

Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

In a new post on Instagram, Jeremy Simster, a storyboard artist for Marvel Studios, revealed the art for the deleted scene featuring Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo. In the art you see Scarlet Witch decapitating the sorcerer and it's pretty gruesome. The scene is most likely not canon and Mordo is likely still alive in the MCU but this would have been a sight to behold. You can check out the story board art below!

The studio recently unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming film with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about the deleted scene? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!