Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness 10 Days Teaser Released: "The Illuminati Will See You Now"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a brand new clip featuring The Illuminati. Marvel is counting down the remaining 10 days until the release of the film. Every single ad has featured more and more new footage. This time, Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo tells Strange, "The Illuminati will see you now." As you would expect the Internet is reeling from the reveal. Now, most fans had guessed that the big "court room" that the former Sorcerer Supreme got dragged into was actually the meeting place for the Marvel universe's gathering of power players. In essence, these heroes would end up dictating the rules for their specific universes. Clearly, Multiverse of Madness is drawing on some similar ideas for their enforcement of multiversal law. Check the new clip out down below.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Ejiofor recently. He says that this cinematic universe is really spreading its wings. "I think it's really exciting, and I think that this corner of the MCU is expanding in this really interesting way, it's just taking on a life of its own," Ejiofor said. "With Sam Raimi as well, it's a really thrilling way of tying things together. These characters have depth and reach, and all of these skills and their interactions between each other and their interactions out in the world are becoming more complex, involved, and rich. I think it's going to be exciting."

In 10 days…nothing will prepare you for the truth. 🤯



Experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/v0LoVn5vCY — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 26, 2022

Marvel Studios tries to prepare fans for the unknown with a fresh description. "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

