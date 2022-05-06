Doctor Strange 2: Chiwetel Ejiofor Teases Magic Corner of MCU Expanding, Becoming More "Complex" (Exclusive)

✖

Marvel fans are now less than two weeks away from seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters. The new film, directed by Sam Raimi, sees Stephen Strange crossing paths with the Scarlet Witch to understand and contain the threats of the multiverse. Also in that mix is Karl Mordo, another master sorcerer. Mordo, played again by Chiwetel Ejiofor, seems to have a new role in the Marvel Universe in the Doctor Strange sequel. The trailer shows him standing alongside what appears to be Patrick Stewart's Professor X on some council that seems likely to be Marvel's Illuminati.

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Ejiofor about his new Showtime series, The Man Who Fell to Earth, debuting on Sunday. Of course, we had to ask about Mordo's role in Doctor Strange 2. He couldn't say much but did express excitement about how the magical corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding to become more complex.

"I think it's really exciting, and I think that this corner of the MCU is expanding in this really interesting way, it's just taking on a life of its own," Ejiofor says. "With Sam Raimi as well, it's a really thrilling way of tying things together. These characters have depth and reach, and all of these skills and their interactions between each other and their interactions out in the world are becoming more complex, involved, and rich. I think it's going to be exciting."

Ejiofor recently shared similar comments while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. "It's pretty bonkers, and it's going to be really exciting," he said. "It's been a real joy to bring that team back together, and [director] Sam [Raimi] made me sort of the leader for this film, and, you know, I just think his work is so extraordinary and has been for so long."

Per Disney, in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

