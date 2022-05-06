Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Fans Buzzing Over The Illuminati

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tossed out a new TV spot featuring Marvel's Illuminati. Fans, of course, are freaking out about the news. Most viewers assumed that they would see the assemblage of characters in this movie. But, a mere 10 days before things hit theaters, here's a short spot with Chiwetel Ejiofor saying "The Illuminati will see you now." Now, there is no formal lineup for this meeting of the minds. But, that hasn't stopped the speculation train from leaving the station. Could other famous Marvel inclusions be figures like Mr. Fantastic or even Deadpool? Everyone is waiting to find out. Check out some of the posts down below.

Here's the fresh synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Who do you think will end up in the MCU Illuminati? Let us know down in the comments!