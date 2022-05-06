Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Fans Buzzing Over The Illuminati
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tossed out a new TV spot featuring Marvel's Illuminati. Fans, of course, are freaking out about the news. Most viewers assumed that they would see the assemblage of characters in this movie. But, a mere 10 days before things hit theaters, here's a short spot with Chiwetel Ejiofor saying "The Illuminati will see you now." Now, there is no formal lineup for this meeting of the minds. But, that hasn't stopped the speculation train from leaving the station. Could other famous Marvel inclusions be figures like Mr. Fantastic or even Deadpool? Everyone is waiting to find out. Check out some of the posts down below.
Here's the fresh synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"
In 10 days…nothing will prepare you for the truth. 🤯— Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 26, 2022
Experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/v0LoVn5vCY
"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."
Who do you think will end up in the MCU Illuminati? Let us know down in the comments!
Absolute bars
prevnext
CONFIRMED: The Illuminati 🔜 the MCU pic.twitter.com/fjTdVBj81v— Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) April 26, 2022
People are worried about this
prevnext
wanda attacking kamar-taj and destroying the Illuminati hq will be the end of me😭 #MultiverseOfMadness #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/bwawBiyfxX— jarviss ᱬ (@jrvsscarlet) April 24, 2022
Sadly true
prevnext
“the Illuminati will see you now”
locals in the theater who have no clue there’s a team called Illuminati: pic.twitter.com/dPH3YF5teQ— aniya. (@eIixirgenius) April 26, 2022
Absolutely true
prevnext
Wanda arriving at the Illuminati HQ be like : pic.twitter.com/uxPLhEGul7— ᱬ Scarlet Wizard ᱬ (@Scarlet__Wizard) April 23, 2022
But seriously though
prevnext
the illuminati headquarters when wanda’s done with them pic.twitter.com/To9LmPuOcG— elizabeth olsen’s pr manager (@elizbcth) April 25, 2022
Confirmed
prevnext
Alright so it is the Illuminati https://t.co/HCW0Gaqw6K— Saitama (@KhozaLeroi) April 26, 2022
Makes a lot of sense
prevnext
I wouldn't be shocked if some of the Illuminati cameos were shot with a variety of options, tested at screenings, and the final choice was based on what worked best. It could explain why some people claim to have seen multiple cameos.— Edwin (@EdwinSRP) April 24, 2022
There are those words
prev
“Stephen Strange, the Illuminati will see you now” 👀🤯 #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/8bggwhyA1T— X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) April 26, 2022