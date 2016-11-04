Doctor Strange 2 ScreenX Preview Shows Expanded Look at Patrick Stewart's Professor X

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is on the way and has officially launched its global press tour. The film is expected to be loaded with cameos from Marvel films that have come before it, and it seems that we've gotten another look at one of the confirmed ones. ScreenX revealed an expanded look at Sir Patrick Stewart's return as Professor Charles Xavier.

ScreenX is normally the theater to go to if you want an expanded look at the film, with their theaters complementing the experience with two extra screens on the side of the regular one. During a preview for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the theater’s experience reveals an expanded look at the moment we get reintroduced to Professor Charles Xavier in the trailer. You can check it out below.

When Marvel Studios released a trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel that featured Professor X, Stewart initially denied his return. That is until he stated that he didn't recognize that it was his voice in the trailer and confirmed that he would be returning for the Marvel Studios film. While speaking with Jake's Takes, the actor discussed his role in the film.

"Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps feel a little insecure," Stewart told Jake's Takes of a potential meeting between the telepathic mutant and Cumberbatch's sorcerer. "Because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard," Stewart said. "I actually didn't recognize my own voice. It sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don't know," Stewart said with a laugh. "I was astonished — and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and I think my earlobe, nothing else — that there would have been so many connections made. But it pleased me [to see the reactions]."



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!



