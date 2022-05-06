Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Preview Box Office Is One of the Largest of All Time

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has one of the largest Preview Box Office showings of all time. Variety reports that the latest MCU movie has notched a reality-warping $36 million on Thursday. That's the second-best showing of the COVID-19 era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. Theaters continue to reap the benefits of Marvel Studios crowd pleasers as they head into an absolutely crucial summer at the movies. Strange has already been crushing overseas as well. Overseas markets have accounted for $85.7 million as well. SO, the movie has a chance to cross $200 million pretty easily by the end of the weekend. Add in the fact that word of mouth for Multiverse of Madness will be strong as well and you have the recipe for a legendary weekend in theaters. Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel have to be thrilled with the initial returns on this one.

Multiverse of Madness Director Sam Raimi actually spoke to Collider about how many deleted scenes were in the original cut of the film. "Well, the first cut was I actually don't remember the length of it. It was probably like two hours and 40 minutes, and it slowly came down even though we did the reshoots," the director explained. "We took out material even though the reshoots went in. So, it slowly got down to about two hours and five minutes is the total."

Here's how Marvel is describing the wild new blockbuster: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."



