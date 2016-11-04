Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scribe Reveals How the Film Impacts Loki Season 2

✖

When it was announced that Loki would be getting a second season, we all didn't know what to expect after that mind-blowing season finale. During the finale, Loki and Sylvie meet Kang the Conqueror and are given a choice to save the multiverse or begin a multiversal war. The duo were at odds on the decision and ultimately Sylvie kills Kang beginning the war. Loki and Sylvie are expected to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in some capacity, and one would assume the film would do some set-up for the second season of the series. Well, according to Michael Waldron (via The Playlist), who is the scribe of both projects, it does indeed.

"The headaches I have are probably intertwined. I mean, it's all intertwined and it's all stands alone. Like a great comic universe, I think that one thing certainly informs the other," Waldron reveals. "You're going to have a better time watching the next chapter of an MCU story if you've seen the stuff before it. But also, hopefully, even if you've never if you've walked in off the street, you'll still have a blast. It should be good enough that it stands on its own."



Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson will takeover helming duties for Loki season two, and the pair recently discussed exactly why they chose to come on to the project. During a previous interview with ComicBook.com, the duo revealed how they will make the second season different from the first.



"I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it's actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there's just no reason to do it if it's not going to be something new and fresh," Moorhead said. "It's funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we're gonna bring all that to Loki."



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."



The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!



Are you excited for the second season of the series? Does this make you excited for the future of the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!