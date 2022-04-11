New Doctor Strange 2 Clip Has Scarlet Witch Fans Worried

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already setting records weeks ahead of its release, and the marketing for the film has really only just begun. Monday, Marvel Studios released a featurette including all kinds of new clips and soundbites from the film’s expansive cast. That includes a focus on Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and fans of the character are a bit concerned.

Not only are fans concerned for the well-being of the Scarlet Witch, but more are worried she could cause irreparable harm with those she comes into contact with throughout the film. Namely, a lot of the concern stems from the revelation of a sequence in which the sorceress comes toe-to-toe with who appears to be a multiversal Captain Marvel.

https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1513592720358449153?s=20&t=SbXoFRqBCuZZW8-SbCZEWg

“Telling the stories was such a gigantic endeavor,” says first-time MCU director Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind the classic Spider-Man trilogy. “It had to be large because it had to not only paint a picture of our universe, but of multiple universes. It was a great opportunity to pair two of the most powerful superheroes together.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!