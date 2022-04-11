Doctor Strange 2 Featurette Teases Trips Through the Marvel Multiverse

“You opened the doorway, and we don’t know who — or what — will walk through it,” Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) warns Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in a new featurette for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Set in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Strange unwittingly unleash the Multiverse when he cast a dangerous spell to “protect our world,” the Doctor Strange sequel explores strange new worlds when the Master of the Mystic Arts teams with Wong and Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Watch the new featurette below.

“It’s pretty unfathomably exciting where we’re going in this film. It’s the most fantastic new phase of Marvel,” Cumberbatch says in a new Fandango featurette. Adds Cumberbatch’s Avengers co-star Olsen, who returns after the events of TV’s WandaVision, “In this story, we are leaping into different universes. But unlocking the Multiverse creates a big Pandora’s box.”

Characters from across the Multiverse stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Doctor Strange 2 wades into “unknown territory,” says Wong. “I think audiences are going to be startled. These other realities invite a plethora of all these new characters.”

With the help of dimension-hopping heroine America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Doctor Strange will travel through unseen universes home to heroes both familiar and new. (A previous trailer teased the return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X from the X-Men universe.)

“Telling the stories was such a gigantic endeavor,” says first-time MCU director Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind the classic Spider-Man trilogy. “It had to be large because it had to not only paint a picture of our universe, but of multiple universes. It was a great opportunity to pair two of the most powerful superheroes together.”

The Doctor Strange sequel has “sort of a darker tone to it,” says Cumberbatch, calling Raimi a “master of that.” With the arrival of multiversal variants Strange Supreme and Defender Strange, Cumberbatch teases, “The stakes are real. [Strange is] literally coming up against versions of himself.”

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters May 6.