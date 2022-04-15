Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness TV Spot Sets up Scarlet Witch’s Nightmare

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is speeding it’s way into theaters next month, and we’re getting hit by a barrage of new looks at the film. When tickets went on sale for the film, we received a new trailer for the film, but it didn’t reveal much about the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Now, Marvel Studios has released a new international TV spot for the Doctor Strange sequel, and it certainly sets up some interesting things with Scarlet Witch.

In the TV spot, we get an alternate look at Wanda Maximoff’s nightmare. The nightmare featured her two sons, who appeared in the WandaVision series on Disney+. During the series finale of WandaVision, Wanda was forced to give up the town she created, and in doing so her kids were erased from existence as well. Wanda’s nightmare in the new TV spot is a bit extended, but it shows her twin sons disappearing before she wakes up. You can check out the international TV spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

Marvel Studios has dropped a ton of new trailers and TV spots in preparation for the launch of the sequel, and in a previous TV spot, you can see Wanda Maximoff destroying Ultron sentries and fighting what looks like a variant of Captain Marvel. Previously, director Sam Raimi had a chat with Fandango in support of tickets going on sale. During the conversation, Raimi revealed some new details including who he thinks the villain of the film is as well as who would win in a fight: Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch?

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi told the website. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.” The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

