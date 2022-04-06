Two Wandavision Characters Return In New Doctor Strange & The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer

A newly-released TV spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals the return of a pair of characters from the fan-favorite Marvel TV series WandaVision, adding to the ever-growing list of cameo appearances set to help shape the film’s narrative, and trying Doctor Strange even more closely in with Wanda Maximoff, whose appearance in the film was teased in the post-credits scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The TV spot centers on the idea that both Doctor Strange and Wanda are having recurring nightmares, with Wanda’s centering on the sons she lost when the reality she constructed for herself collapsed at the end of WandaVision.

The series was an exploration of trauma, and that has helped to define Wanda in a way that her previous appearances in the Avengers movies failed to. This suggests that Multiverse of Madness will explore similar themes a bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it could also tie into a very particular tease from the end of the series, when Wanda retreated to a remote cabin where she studied the Darkhold in her astral form. It’s there in that post-credits scene that Astral Wanda hears her twins cry out for help — suggesting that, somehow and somewhere, the kids might be alive out there in the multiverse. With no second season of the show on the way, it wasn’t immediately clear where, or if, this would be paid off.

You can see the TV spot below, followed by the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse.”

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.