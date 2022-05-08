Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Writer Teases New Love Interest for Third Movie

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters this weekend, and it looks like the people behind the film are already looking forward to the future of the franchise. The film opens up many doors for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the future of Doctor Strange, but I also may close a door for the character. Rachel McAdams returns as Christine Palmer, and she’s moved on from Stephen Strange. Palmer is getting married to another man, and that leaves Strange open for a new love interest. During a new interview with Deadline’s Hero Nation Podcast, the films scribe revealed that Clea will be Doctor Strange’s next love interest.

“We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is you could say the great love of Doctor Strange, but really in a lot of ways his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself. Her backstory is fascinating, she’s the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie,” Waldron said. “They have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her, but it felt like we had to close the book to some extent on his love story with Christine Palmer, Rachel McAdams’ character.”



Waldron recently revealed his issues with Marvel Studios’ use of the multiverse, and he thinks we should proceed with the multiverse very cautiously. During a recent discussion with SFX Magazine via Gamesradar, the Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer explained how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse could be a double-edged sword.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don’t make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal ‘What ifs?’ and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It’s an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters,” Waldron said. “In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn’t just a MacGuffin where we’re like, ‘Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we’re playing with in this movie.’ If you’re faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It’s complex stuff, emotionally, and that’s exactly why it’s so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!