‘Doctor Strange’ Writer Shines New Light On Major Question From Film

Doctor Strange successfully introduced the world of magic to the Marvel universe, but there is one lingering question that has yet to be answered.

There’s plenty to reflect on in Doctor Strange, but on unanswered question revolves around the Doctor’s showdown against the powerful Dormammu. A fan asked director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill how much time passed during Strange’s bargaining with Dormammu, something that wasn’t specifically defined in the film. Turns out that was intentional.

“We left it intentionally vague with room to address it later – but it wasn’t just a few minutes, I’ll tell you that. He was there long enough to gain even more mastery over his powers,” Cargill wrote.

That sequence features Dormammu destroying Doctor Strange in a variety of painful looking ways, but Strange is able to set time back over and over again thanks to the Time Stone within the Eye of Agamotto. He essentially rewinds time back to when their conversation started, causing a Groundhog Day type scenario that allows him to barter with Dormammu, who does not want to stay stuck in this time loop for the rest of his days.

It’s a fantastic moment to be sure, and would likely be touched upon if a Doctor Strange sequel eventually happens. The character has been a hit amongst fans and will feature a big part in Avengers: Infinity War, so odds are that once Phase 3 is complete fans will see the Doctor get his sequel sometime in Phase 4.

Dormammu might very well return for that sequel as well, but the original did set up an eventual confrontation with a crazed Baron Mordo, who is going around and stealing back the magic used against his highly held (but a bit extreme) beliefs. If Dormammu does return, we expect Mordo to somehow be involved.

