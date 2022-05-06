Doctor Strange 2 Fans Can't Wait to See Clea in Next Movie

There's already another Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ends with Benedict Wong's sorcerer reigning supreme over Kamar-Taj, the mid-credits scene introduces Clea (Charlize Theron) into the mix. In the Marvel source material, Clea serves as the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, and fans can't be more excited to have her on board.

Tuesday afternoon, Theron herself shared the first official images of Clea, causing the character to become a worldwide trend in a matter of seconds.

"We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is you could say the great love of Doctor Strange, but really in a lot of ways is his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron previously told Deadline. "Her backstory is fascinating. She's the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie. And so, they have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her, but it felt like we had to close the book to some extent on his love story with Christine Palmer, Rachel McAdams' character."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.