Doctor Strange 2 Fans Can't Wait to See Clea in Next Movie
There's already another Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ends with Benedict Wong's sorcerer reigning supreme over Kamar-Taj, the mid-credits scene introduces Clea (Charlize Theron) into the mix. In the Marvel source material, Clea serves as the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, and fans can't be more excited to have her on board.
Tuesday afternoon, Theron herself shared the first official images of Clea, causing the character to become a worldwide trend in a matter of seconds.
"We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is you could say the great love of Doctor Strange, but really in a lot of ways is his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron previously told Deadline. "Her backstory is fascinating. She's the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie. And so, they have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her, but it felt like we had to close the book to some extent on his love story with Christine Palmer, Rachel McAdams' character."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Freak Yeah
prevnext
I’m so freaking excited for Clea being introduced in Multiverse of Madness!
She is a powerful entity possessing telekinesis, teleportation, mastery of Magic, energy bolt, mind control, Illusion generation, flames of regency allowing her powers to reach their highest peak! pic.twitter.com/i39l68y1PJ— Winston Orozco (@WinstonOrozco_1) May 11, 2022
Most Powerful
prevnext
stephen and clea will be the most powerful couple in the mcu i fear https://t.co/Q5fliOBwD4— bea (@evermewore) May 11, 2022
Badass
prevnext
That was so badass! Can't wait to see what's in store for Clea going forward!— Matt マット 🇺🇸 (@mattosso83) May 11, 2022
Heck Yes
prevnext
MADAM CLEA! HECK YES! https://t.co/AhgI2sq75P— ItsJstFei (@ItsJstFei) May 11, 2022
Dark Dimension
prevnext
Meet the Sorceress Supreme of the Dark Dimension Clea !🛐💜#MultiverseOfMadness #Clea pic.twitter.com/SCWGZyWcLH— Ａｌｏｎｅｂｏｙᱬ (@ItzVarun_____) May 11, 2022
Already Shipping
prevnext
🗣 CLEA & STEPHEN FANS RISE #MultiverseOfMadness They are incredibly attractive together. pic.twitter.com/bvfzM69MIq— thelostsmiles | Phil Burbank’s scarf (@SmilingBenedict) May 10, 2022
Perfect
0comments
Charlize Theron as Clea is PERFECT casting #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/ysFxSvp7R4— thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) May 10, 2022
*****
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters around the world. What'd you think about the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev