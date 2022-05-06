Doctor Strange 2's Horror Vibes Have Fans Aching for Ghost Rider Reboot
Most would make the claim Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Marvel's darkest film to date, taking fans on a terrifying trip across a multiverse full of body horror and jump scares. Even within the first few minutes, a major fight ends in a horrifically brutal death that sets the stage for the rest of the movie. Suffice to say, fans of the franchise are hoping it leads directly to other Marvel Horror characters making their live-action debuts at one point or another — namely, Ghost Rider.
The character has appeared plenty of times in live-action, but has yet to make his silver screen debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nic Cage played two characters in a duology for Sony, before Gabriel Luna returned to play the Robbie Reyes version of the character during ABC's Agents of SHIELD. Alas, Marvel Studios hasn't officially announced the character's return, and fans are hoping the Doctor Strange sequel can lead to spookier movies sooner rather than later.
Insane Visuals
After watching Dr strange I realized Sam Raimi should direct Ghost rider the visuals cuts and tone would be insane #DoctorStrange #SamRaimi pic.twitter.com/vDIjlDHKT0— Mally (@Dragonmalsuper) May 7, 2022
Puhlease
Hey @MarvelStudios @Kevfeige PLEASE, please, PUH-leaseeeee tell me a #MidnightSons film or series is in development 🙏🏼 seeing #Blade, #MoonKnight , #GhostRider, #DoctorStrange & the #Punisher team up to deal with a threat!It would be a much darker #MCU team up film!! pic.twitter.com/EXrXMasy3L— Chadwick (@Wick014) May 8, 2022
Go Darker
Doctor strange was really really really good I understand a lil of the frustration peeps have with it because I always do but I digged it and I really hope to see raimi touch another off the rails MCU character if not strange again id love a blade or ghost rider from this guy— Wings N Wisdom (@WingsNWisdom) May 8, 2022
By the Way...
A little fun fact: the first half of Agents of SHIELD Season 4 which introduced Robbie aired and released at the same time as Doctor Strange and also dealt with the supernatural since Robbie as Ghost Rider played a big part in the story arc of that half. pic.twitter.com/PD43qn984F— Damerdorian 💛❤️💙 (@damerdorian) May 8, 2022
Blade + Ghost Rider Crossover
Secret wars BABY. We just gone have to wait for phase 5. Maybe we’ll get a midnight sons with Doctor strange, moonknight, blade, *Ghostrider https://t.co/Y1CssRmVcy— Buddoya 🥂 (@FrankBdha) May 8, 2022
Good Start
#nospoilers Doctor Strange 2 was a wild ride. It had some horror movie vibes which I had heard it would and loved it. Good way to start working darker stories into the MCU like Blade and Ghost Rider.— GoddessOfBlunder, Phyrexian Face-Breaker (@Emmara21) May 8, 2022
Raimi's Midnight Sons
I really hope sam raimi directs MCU ghost rider or Midnight Sons, his unique style and horror elements would make these amazing. #DoctorStrange #GhostRider #MIDNIGHTSUN #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/wGgb9nvFRz— Tracer22 (@Tracerr22) May 5, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing in theaters.
