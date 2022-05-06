Doctor Strange 2's Horror Vibes Have Fans Aching for Ghost Rider Reboot

Most would make the claim Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Marvel's darkest film to date, taking fans on a terrifying trip across a multiverse full of body horror and jump scares. Even within the first few minutes, a major fight ends in a horrifically brutal death that sets the stage for the rest of the movie. Suffice to say, fans of the franchise are hoping it leads directly to other Marvel Horror characters making their live-action debuts at one point or another — namely, Ghost Rider.

The character has appeared plenty of times in live-action, but has yet to make his silver screen debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nic Cage played two characters in a duology for Sony, before Gabriel Luna returned to play the Robbie Reyes version of the character during ABC's Agents of SHIELD. Alas, Marvel Studios hasn't officially announced the character's return, and fans are hoping the Doctor Strange sequel can lead to spookier movies sooner rather than later.

