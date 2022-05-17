Echo First Look Revealed by Marvel Studios

✖

Marvel's Echo series has been in production in and around Atlanta for the better part of a month, and Marvel Studios has unveiled the first look at the series. Ahead of Disney's Upfronts presentation Tuesday afternoon, the House of Mouse celebrated the beginning of production by unveiling some details of the show, including a still showing Alaqua Cox's eponymous character.

The series will star Alaqua Cox, Devery Jacobs, and a slew of other actors. Reservation Dogs helmer Sydney Freeland is expected to direct at least a few of the show's anticipated six episodes.

Per Marvel's synopsis, "the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward." Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Cox's Echo first appeared in Hawkeye last December, serving as one of Kingpin's (Vincent D'Onofrio) top lieutenants in the Tracksuit Mafia. Hawkeye was Cox's professional acting debut, and her own series will be her second credit as a professional actor after her MCU debut.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox previously said of her MCU role. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She continued, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

